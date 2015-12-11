BEIJING Dec 11 China's state-owned firms that suffer three consecutive years of losses should exit the market through bankruptcy or other means, the country's state asset supervisor said in a statement on Friday.

"We will close, suspend, combine, divert, peel off or reorganize long-term, loss-making enterprises which are in the overcapacity industry and could not meet the state standards of energy consumption, environment protection, quality and safety," the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration (SASAC)added in the statement.

The comment follows a urge from China's premier Li Keqiang to clean zombie firms and tackle serious overcapacity in some industries. (Reporting by Aizhu Chen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry)