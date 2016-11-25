* First increase in year to date earnings for SOEs this year

* Coal, property, pharmaceuticals among the big gainers

* Firms in tobacco, chemicals, power sectors show declines (Adds details)

BEIJING, Nov 25 Profits at China's state firms rose 0.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 from a year earlier, marking the first increase in year-to-date earnings for state-owned companies (SOEs) this year, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

SOE profits fell 6.7 percent in 2015 and racked up their last full-year rise in 2014.

The Jan-Oct increase compares to a decline of 1.6 percent in the first nine months of this year.

Total profits at state firms stood at 1.92 trillion yuan ($277.70 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, while revenue rose 1.5 percent to 36.74 trillion, the ministry said.

Companies in the coal, property, pharmaceutical and automobile sectors saw a big rise in profits for the ten-month period, while petroleum, tobacco, chemical and power companies showed significant declines.

The nonferrous metal sector recorded losses in the Jan-Oct period.

State firms' total liabilities rose 10.4 percent on the year to 86.46 trillion yuan by the end of October, the ministry said.

Company profits have been helped by a recovery in factory prices, which began rising in September for the first time in almost five years.

Analysts expect producer prices to continue to rise in the short term, which could also serve to bolster profits. ($1=6.9140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)