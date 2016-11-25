* First increase in year to date earnings for SOEs this year
* Coal, property, pharmaceuticals among the big gainers
* Firms in tobacco, chemicals, power sectors show declines
BEIJING, Nov 25 Profits at China's state firms
rose 0.4 percent in the first 10 months of 2016 from a year
earlier, marking the first increase in year-to-date earnings for
state-owned companies (SOEs) this year, the Ministry of Finance
said on Friday.
SOE profits fell 6.7 percent in 2015 and racked up their
last full-year rise in 2014.
The Jan-Oct increase compares to a decline of 1.6 percent in
the first nine months of this year.
Total profits at state firms stood at 1.92 trillion yuan
($277.70 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, while
revenue rose 1.5 percent to 36.74 trillion, the ministry said.
Companies in the coal, property, pharmaceutical and
automobile sectors saw a big rise in profits for the ten-month
period, while petroleum, tobacco, chemical and power companies
showed significant declines.
The nonferrous metal sector recorded losses in the Jan-Oct
period.
State firms' total liabilities rose 10.4 percent on the year
to 86.46 trillion yuan by the end of October, the ministry said.
Company profits have been helped by a recovery in factory
prices, which began rising in September for the first time in
almost five years.
Analysts expect producer prices to continue to rise in the
short term, which could also serve to bolster profits.
($1=6.9140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong and Clarence Fernandez)