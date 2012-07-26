BEIJING, July 26 The government of Changsha, the
capital of central China's Hunan province, has launched an 829
billion yuan ($130 billion) investment stimulus programme to
bolster the local economy, state media has reported.
The money would be spent on 195 projects, including airport,
subway and urban infrastructure facilities, as well as
developing energy efficient industries, said a report by the
official China News Service on Wednesday.
The government of Changsha, a city known for its
machine-making and non-ferrous metal industries, would also
speed up financial reform and innovations, said the report,
which provided no details about how the programme would be
financed.
The China News Service paraphrased Chen Runer, the Communist
Party secretary of Changsha, saying that economic pressure on
the city could not be ignored, despite relatively stable growth
in the face of global headwinds, and it was time for initiatve.
There was no reference to the programme's existence on the
government of Changsha's website on Thursday.
Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong,
calculates that the headline number on the stimulus plan is
worth 147 percent of Changsha's nominal GDP in 2011, or 1.8
percent of China's national economic output.
Even if spread over five years, Zhang says the implied
investment would be equivalent to 46 percent of total annual
fixed asset investment in Changsha.
FINANCING QUESTIONS
Skeptics say a programme on that scale is implausible and
could not be properly financed with China's banks still nursing
bad loans worth an estimated 2-3 trillion yuan after local
governments racked up debts of 10.7 trillion yuan in the wake of
Beijing's nationwide stimulus programme unveiled in 2008.
"Indeed financing is a problem, we expect projects to be
financed by banks, local government and the central government
collectively, but banks will likely be the main source," Zhang
said in a note to clients.
The Changsha move comes less that two weeks after China
revealed that its economy experienced its slowest three months
of growth in more than three years, with the April-June period's
7.6 percent annual expansion only just above Beijing's target
rate of 7.5 percent.
China's economy is on track for its slowest full year of
growth since 1999, albeit at a rate that economists in a Reuters
poll forecast at 8 percent.
The International Monetary Fund said in a report published
on Wednesday that it expected China to achieve a soft economic
landing and avoid a sharp lurch lower.
To bolster growth, China has been "fine-tuning" policies
since autumn and accelerated the pace recently, cutting interest
rates twice in June and early July, fast-tracking investment
projects and encouraging energy-efficient consumer spending.
Beijing has so far, however, refrained from labelling any of
its policy efforts as outright stimulus.
China's Communist Party leadership remains acutely sensitive
to the inflationary and speculative forces unleashed by the 2008
programme which the government is still struggling to bring back
under control, particularly in the real estate sector.
