UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SHANGHAI, July 17 China's State Council, or cabinet, pledged at a meeting on Wednesday to further promote targeted economic stimulus steps, the China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, quoting a report by the official Xinhua news agency.
The government would also support railways, urban infrastructure and irrigation projects.
The policy pledge comes after China posted slightly better- than-expected economic growth of 7.5 percent in the second quarter of this year, as a burst of government stimulus paid dividends, while analysts said Beijing would likely need to offer more support to meet its annual growth target as the property market slows. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders