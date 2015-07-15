BEIJING, July 15 A stable stock market is vital
for China's economy and forceful measures taken recently to
contain a meltdown in Chinese shares are showing results, a
spokesman for China's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.
Sheng Laiyun, the spokesman for the National Bureau of
Statistics, was briefing the media after China released data
that showed the economy grew 7 percent between April and June
compared with a year earlier, slightly ahead of market
expectations.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)