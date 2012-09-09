BEIJING, Sept 9 China will provide subsidies
worth $2.2 billion to buyers of energy-efficient computers and
air-conditioners in the latest effort to stimulate domestic
demand and encourage the use of environmentally friendly
technology, Xinhua reported on Sunday.
The one-year subsidy programme will cover purchases of
desktop computers, air-conditioners, fans, water pumps,
compressors and transformers, Xinhua said, quoting sources at
China's Ministry of Finance.
It is expected to raise the market share of the
energy-saving products to more than 40 percent.
"The move marks the government's effort to combine
stabilising economic growth and stoking domestic demand with
promoting energy savings and emission reductions," the state
news agency quoted an official at the ministry as saying.
China's economic growth has slowed for six straight quarters
and analysts expect the trend to extend to a seventh when third
quarter GDP data for 2012 is published. Growth in Q2 was 7.6
percent, its slackest in more than three years.
Recent data have cemented views that growth for the full
year will be its lowest since 1999, likely below 8 percent and
may even struggle to hit the government's 2012 growth target of
7.5 percent.
Officials last week revealed they had given the green light
to 60 infrastructure projects worth more than $150 billion, as
Beijing seeks to energise the economy.
The announcement fuelled investor hopes the world's growth
engine may get a lift in the fourth quarter of the year and
beyond.
"The subsidy program will help save 31.3 billion
kilowatt-hours (kwh) of electricity every year and drive sales
of the energy-saving products by 155.6 billion yuan ($24.5
billion)," the official said.
China has around 130 million desktop computers, which
consume 31.2 billion kwh of electricity every year, Xinhua said,
adding that the annual power consumption of air-conditioners
reach 350 billion kwh.
Xinhua said the power consumption of fans, pumps,
compressors and transformers accounted for 40 percent of total
energy use in 2011, but they were only 80 percent as efficient
as those in developed countries.
China has subsidised energy-efficient products since 2009.
It extended the scheme to five types of home appliances - air
conditioners, flat-panel televisions, refrigerators, washing
machines and water heaters - from June 1 this year.
Xinhua said the subsidy policy had boosted sales of energy
efficient products by over 600 billion yuan and saved 28 billion
kwh of electricity each year since 2009.
The report did not say when the program would start.
