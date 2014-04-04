UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING, April 4 China's had a final current account surplus of $182.8 billion in 2013 and a surplus of $326.2 billion in its capital and financial account, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
China will be able to maintain a certain level of current account surplus in 2014, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, or SAFE, said in a statement on its website, ww.safe.gov.cn.
The government will keep the country's balance of payments basically stable and prevent risks from cross-border capital flows, it said. (Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts