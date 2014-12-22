BEIJING Dec 22 The number of Chinese bankers who believe the country's economy is cooling increased in the fourth quarter from the third, and the confidence index of bankers dropped, according to a central bank survey published on Monday.

The People's Bank of China said the survey also showed that in the fourth quarter, the number of bankers who believed monetary policy was "appropriate" increased from July-September.

The survey also showed the confidence index of Chinese enterprises fell in the fourth quarter while fewer Chinese residents believed property prices are at unacceptable levels, as home prices show signs of cooling. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)