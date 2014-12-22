BEIJING Dec 22 The number of Chinese bankers
who believe the country's economy is cooling increased in the
fourth quarter from the third, and the confidence index of
bankers dropped, according to a central bank survey published on
Monday.
The People's Bank of China said the survey also showed that
in the fourth quarter, the number of bankers who believed
monetary policy was "appropriate" increased from July-September.
The survey also showed the confidence index of Chinese
enterprises fell in the fourth quarter while fewer Chinese
residents believed property prices are at unacceptable levels,
as home prices show signs of cooling.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)