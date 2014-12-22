(Adds survey numbers, details)
BEIJING Dec 22 The number of Chinese bankers
who believe the country's economy is cooling increased in the
fourth quarter from the third, and a "confidence index" of
bankers dropped, according to a central bank survey published on
Monday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the survey showed
48.8 percent of bankers believed
believed the economy was cooling, a rise from 42.8 percent in
the third quarter.
The central bank said a confidence index of bankers it uses
fell to 52.5 percent in the fourth quarter from 59.1 percent in
the July-September period.
The PBOC also said the survey, which involved 3,100
institutions, showed that in the fourth quarter, the number of
bankers who believe monetary is "appropriate" increased from
July-September.
The survey also showed the confidence index of Chinese
enterprises dipped to 61 percent in the current quarter from
63.6 in the previous one.
Slightly fewer Chinese households believed property prices
are at unacceptable levels than before, as home prices show
signs of cooling, the central bank said..
Among households, 58.8 percent see housing prices as
unacceptably high, from 59.5 percent from the third quarter.
The central bank survey of entrepreneurs, bankers and
households came amid growing concerns about a protracted
slowdown in China's economy, as the property sector cools.
China's annual growth weakened to 7.3 percent in the third
quarter, and November's soft factory and investment figures
suggest full-year growth will miss Beijing's 7.5 percent target
and be the weakest in 24 years.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)