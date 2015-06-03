* 7 pct growth needed to hit 2020 goal to double GDP
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, June 4 China looks likely to target
annual growth of about 7 percent in its next five-year plan so
it can hit ambitious 2020 goals, raising concerns that politics
could trump a commitment to disruptive reforms entailing slower
but more sustainable growth.
Many economists already think 2015 growth will miss that
mark - the IMF expects 6.8 percent followed by 6.25 percent in
2016 - but Beijing needs average growth of close to 7 percent to
hit a previously declared aim of doubling gross domestic product
and per capita income by 2020 from 2010.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the
country's top planning agency, has been soliciting
recommendations from think-tanks and policy advisers, which are
divided into those advocating a lower growth goal of 6.5 percent
for the five-year period and those recommending 7 percent.
"The goal of doubling GDP will be a hard constraint, which
will make it difficult for the government to set a lower
target," said a researcher with the NDRC.
The leadership will discuss the country's 13th five-year
plan - a blueprint for economic and social development between
2016 and 2020 - at a party meeting in the autumn, according to
sources involved in the internal policy discussions.
"A 7 percent target could be accepted by all sides," said a
senior economist at a top government think-tank.
"It's more of a political issue than an economic issue," the
economist said.
There have already been some signs that Beijing is open to
flexing its push for reforms where they threatened growth; it
put pressure on banks to help out when its preferred market
solution for local government borrowing looked likely to lead to
a funding crunch. It rowed back on a clampdown on opaque local
government financing vehicles for the same reason and relaxed
rules on phasing out some market-distorting tax breaks when
their immediate withdrawal might have led to lower investment.
"Growth cannot be too low," said an influential economist
who advises the government. "Changes in the economic model and
structural adjustment require a sound economic environment."
"INEVITABLE SLOWDOWN"
The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a government
think-tank, expects China's potential growth rate to fall to
6-6.5 percent between 2016 and 2020 from an estimated 7.6
percent during the 12th five-year period (2011-2015).
If it is right about 2011-15, then annual growth of 6.5 to 7
percent through to 2020 would be enough to meet the 10-year
target of doubling GDP.
But the economy's trajectory has slowed markedly. From
annual growth of 9.3 percent in 2011, it hit 7.4 percent last
year, and Beijing is targeting 7 percent this year, which would
be the slowest in a quarter century.
Many private economists doubt government can keep that up
for the next five years.
"We expect economic growth to be around 6 percent over the
next five years," said Zhou Hao, an economist at ANZ in
Shanghai. "It will be a surprise if they target 7 percent."
Finance Minister Lou Jiwei caused a stir in April when he
warned there was a 50 percent chance China would slip into the
"middle-income trap" in the next five to 10 years.
That refers to a fast-growing emerging economy that
stagnates before becoming a high-income economy, often because
it cannot transform from low-cost, export-led manufacturing to
an economy driven by domestic consumption and services.
Lou said there must be reforms to avoid the trap, and deal
with the rapid ageing of the population, the lack of flexibility
in the labour market and high debt.
But some advisers think those reforms and a high growth rate
are inconsistent, and that adjusting to slower growth now could
be the path to higher income in the longer term.
"The next five years will be crucial for China to become a
higher-income country. We could encounter problems such as
slowing growth, widening income disparity and rising social
tensions," said an economist at a well-connected think-tank.
"The trend of economic slowdown looks inevitable. There
could be big pressures if we target 7 percent growth," he said.
