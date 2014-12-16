BEIJING Dec 16 China will adjust its import and
export taxes from Jan. 1 as part of bigger efforts to re-order
its trade sector and foster economic growth, the Finance
Ministry said on Tuesday.
To refine the mix of Chinese imports, China will levy
provisional taxes lower than that reserved for countries under
the Most Favoured Nation category, a status given to some
nations to ensure that they enjoy lower tariffs.
Imports for which taxes will be lowered include optical
communication devices, advanced manufacturing equipment and
electric car parts.
No details were given about the level of taxes after the
revision.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)