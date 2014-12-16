(Recasts, adds details, trade comments)
By Fayen Wong and Polly Yam
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Dec 16 China will slash
export tariffs for coal from Jan. 1 and adjust those for a range
of other commodities as part of broader efforts to re-order
trade and foster economic growth.
The reduction in coal export tariffs comes after intense
lobbying by the China National Coal Association as a slump in
coal prices have put nearly 70 percent of the country's miners
in the red and more than half to owe wages.
But with some sectors, such as coal and rubber, facing deep
structural issues, analysts say the tariff adjustments are going
to offer very limited support.
Despite the sharp drop in coal export taxes, industry
experts said there was little risk of Chinese supplies flooding
the Asian Pacific seaborne market as domestic prices were
significantly higher than those from top exporters Australia and
Indonesia.
"China's coal production costs are just too high. There is
no way that they can compete with overseas miners at current
prices," said Thomas Deng, a coal analyst at consultancy IHS-C1
Energy in Guangzhou.
Export tariffs for all unprocessed coal will be cut to three
percent from the current 10 percent in 2015, while the current
one percent import tax for ferro-nickel will be scrapped, the
Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.
The cap for rubber import tariffs will also be lifted to
1,500 yuan ($242) a tonne, up from the current 1,200 yuan - a
revision that may dent imports from Thailand but also hurt the
domestic tire makers.
For rubber, experts said the upward revision to import cap
value was likely aimed at supporting local farmers, but that
will not reverse a broader trend where millions of rural
residents abandon farming for better paid work in cities.
The ministry said it would also scrap import taxes for both
ferro-nickel and ferro-chrome, currently set at one percent.
That would likely further hit domestic nickel pig iron (NPI)
producers since many of these firms have already cut production
this year on the back of weak domestic demand. Nickel pig iron
is a cheaper substitute for ferro-nickel, used for making
stainless steel.
The scrapping of import taxes will, however, help Chinese
firms that have invested heavily in Indonesia last year to build
ferro-nickel plants to skirt Jakarta's exports ban on nickel
ore.
Taxes will be lowered on imports of optical fibre-equipped
communication devices, advanced manufacturing equipment and
electric car parts.
($1 = 6.1890 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Dominique Patton, David Stanway and
Chen Aizhu, editing by William Hardy)