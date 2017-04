BEIJING Dec 12 China's refinery throughput rose 3.3 percent in November from a year earlier to 43.92 million tonnes, or 10.69 million barrels per day (bpd), a Chinese record, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Saturday.

The daily run rate is up 2.6 percent compared with the 10.42 million bpd recorded in October.

(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels) (Reporting By Adam Rose)