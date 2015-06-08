(Repeats to remove text of previous update)
* Imports drop despite expectations of rising seasonal
demand
* May shipments down 40.6 percent on year - Reuters
calculations
* Year to date imports down 38.2 percent
By David Stanway and Kathy Chen
BEIJING, June 8 China's coal imports slumped
sharply in May as policies aimed at cutting imports of
low-quality grades and increasing the use of cleaner energy
undermined industry expectations of a pick-up in seasonal
demand, data showed on Monday.
Total imports in the first five months of the year reached
83.26 million tonnes, down 38.2 percent compared with the
previous year, according to preliminary data from China's
General Administration of Customs.
May's imports of 14.25 million tonnes were down 28.6 percent
on April, according to the data, while Reuters calculations
showed that imports were down 40.6 percent compared to May 2014.
Last week, major Chinese coal firms had raised their
contract prices for the second time in a month in anticipation
of demand rising over the summer season.
But analysts said any upturn in coal purchases would be
limited despite relatively low inventory levels at thermal power
plants, with hydropower likely to meet a large share of the
increase in power demand.
"Imports are constantly decreasing compared to last year due
to new policies, and the use of new (renewable) energy," said
Zheng Nan, an analyst with China's Shenyin Wanguo Securities.
The import data includes lower-grade lignite, a type of coal
with lower heating value that is largely supplied by Indonesia.
In previous summers, southern coastal power plants would
often turn to foreign markets because of severe transportation
bottlenecks, but weaker demand and improved rail capacity means
that is unlikely to be a factor this year.
Buyers last year enjoyed a 20 yuan ($3.22) per tonne
discount if they bought coal from overseas, but that price gap
has now been reversed, said Zheng.
"Domestic production is now cheaper than imported coal ...
Some are transporting coal from Inner Mongolia instead because
the cost of land freight is cheap due to the cuts in oil
prices," he said.
With domestic coal consumption expected to fall around 5
percent this year as a result of the slowing economy, China has
been trying to prop up prices by tackling oversupply.
It has urged big domestic producers to cut output and
tightened quality inspections at ports with the aim of limiting
foreign supplies. Higher tariffs on low-grade imports has also
helped stem the tide.
Benchmark 5,500 kcal/kg spot prices at the port of
Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL inched up 5 yuan ($0.80) to 415
yuan per tonne last week, but they remain 20 percent lower than
at the start of the year.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Tom Hogue)