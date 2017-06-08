* China May coal imports stand at 22.19 mln tonnes
* That is down 10.5 pct from April
* But over 15 pct higher than year before
BEIJING, June 8 China, the world's largest coal
buyer, imported 22.19 million tonnes of coal in May, down 10.5
percent from a month earlier, preliminary customs data showed on
Thursday, as sluggish domestic prices and tightening import
policies hurt demand.
But imports of the fuel were up 16.6 percent from a year
earlier, figures from the General Administration of Customs of
China showed.
The numbers include lignite, a type of coal with lower
heating value that is largely supplied by Indonesia.
For the first five months, coal shipments rose 30 percent
from the year before to 111.7 million tonnes.
The month-on-month drop in imports came as the Securities
Daily newspaper reported in May that Beijing had asked utilities
to reduce their purchases of overseas coal by 5 to 10 percent
this year in an effort to restrict low-quality imports.
Falling domestic prices have also made imports from
Australia and Indonesia less competitive. The most-active-traded
thermal coal futures prices touched a two-month-low of 503 yuan
($74.02) per tonne on May 11, down more than 10 percent from a
record 566 yuan per tonne on April 5.
Inventories at China's major coal port Qinhuangdao
SH-QHA-COALINV climbed to 5.94 million tonnes in late May, the
highest in three months.
Forecasts for an early heat wave could help boost demand
before the peak summer season in July, analysts and traders
said, with electricity usage jumping as people crank up their
air conditioning. But they added that large coal stocks at ports
may drag on prices in coming weeks.
($1 = 6.7951 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng)