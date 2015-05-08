* April imports down 26.4 pct on year, up on month
* Jan-April imports down 38 pct
* H1 likely to see 30-40 pct fall - industry estimate
BEIJING, May 8 China's coal imports in April
fell 26.4 percent year-on-year, extending a sharp scaleback in
the first quarter, due to weak demand, plentiful domestic
supplies and tighter environmental controls, customs data showed
on Friday.
Imports by the world's biggest coal consumer in the first
four months were down nearly 38 percent over the same period a
year earlier, according to data from the General Administration
of Customs.
Industry experts expected that a 30-40 percent fall in
imports could extend through the first half of the year.
"The big year-on-year drop suggests persistent weakness in
coal demand at home, while the faltering economy will continue
pressuring coal demand as those coal-consuming industries have
remained sluggish," Zhang Xiaojin, an analyst with Everbright
Futures in Zhengzhou.
The preliminary import figure includes lower-grade lignite,
a type of coal with lower heating value that is largely supplied
by Indonesia.
April imports came in at 19.95 million tonnes, down from
27.11 million tonnes a year ago, although up 17 percent from
March's 17.03 million tonnes.
Despite government calls to restrict coal production,
domestic supplies have been ample as medium and smaller mines
keep up mining activities, pushing down prices at home
SH-QHA-TRMCOAL and making imports from countries such as
Australia and Indonesia less attractive.
In its detailed clean coal action plan 2015-2020, the
country's top energy agency called for expanding a ban on coal
burning to include suburban areas as well as city centres to
tackle air pollution.
The world's top coal user has set a target to cut coal
consumption by over 80 million tonnes by 2017 and more than 160
million tonnes by 2020.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Ruby Lian; Editing by Richard
Pullin)