UPDATE 1-U.S. to launch probe into Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel imports
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
BEIJING Feb 15 China imported 82.19 million tonnes of iron ore in January, up 4.6 percent from the same period of last year, customs data showed on Monday.
Crude oil imports fell 4.6 percent on the year to 26.69 million tonnes, while coal imports fell to 15.32 million tonnes, down 9.2 percent compared to the same period of last year.
Copper imports rose 5.3 percent compared with last January, to reach 437,000 tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by David Stanway)
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.