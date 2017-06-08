(Adds comment on iron ore imports)
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper,
iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although
coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
KEY POINTS:
Copper: China imported 390,000 tonnes, versus 300,000 tonnes
in April
Crude oil: China imported 37.20 million tonnes, versus 34.39
million tonnes in April
Iron ore: China imported 91.52 million tonnes, versus 82.23
million tonnes in April
Soybeans: China imported 9.59 million tonnes, versus 8.02
million tonnes in April
Coal: China imported 22.19 million tonnes, versus 24.78
million tonnes in April
Preliminary table of commodity trade data
Commentary on coal
WANG FEI, ANALYST, HUAAN FUTURES
"A diminishing price advantage for foreign coal is the main
reason dampening demand from traders and power companies for
imported coals. The narrowing price difference was mainly caused
by a significant price drop of domestic coal since March.
Seaborne coal shipments from Australia arriving at Qinghuangdao
port are now at around 616 yuan per tonne, while coal produced
domestically shipped from Qinghuangdao port to Guangdong
province is at 579 yuan per tonne.
"In addition, the hefty inventories in ports and power firms
suggest a weakening in broad demand."
Commentary on oil
LI YAN, OIL ANALYST, ZIBO LONGZHONG INFORMATION GROUP:
"China's May crude imports were mainly driven by purchases
from some Shandong based independent refineries that had sent
China's crude imports to a record high in March. In the first
five months, we are seeing a steady pace of buying from these
'teapot' refineries which reported good profit margins. Some of
them also have almost used up their crude import quotas for the
whole year now. So there are concerns that their pace of buying
could slow down in the following months."
Commentary on copper
HELEN LAU, ANALYST, ARGONAUT SECURITIES:
"The copper imports rebound in May is more than markets
expectations, especially in the offseason for copper, pointing
to the markets had overestimated the slowdown in China's
economic growth and the sluggish domestic demand."
AMY LI, ECONOMIST, NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK, MELBOURNE:
"Refined copper imports tend to increase when there is
limited availability of concentrate, so the decrease in
concentrate supply could be the result of a lingering effect
from the strike in Chile and supply disruptions at Freeport in
Indonesia.
"Hopefully all the supply issues will have been resolved by
the June data and concentrate supply could go back to normal
which may also limit imports of refined copper."
Commentary on soybeans
TIAN HAO, SENIOR ANALYST, FIRST FUTURES:
"Supplies from presale orders are being shipped (to China)
gradually. Domestic soymeal prices plunged earlier as soybeans
imports arrived in a concentrated period. Pressure from the
supplies reducing will decrease later and imports are also
expected to drop."
Commentary on iron ore
WANG DI, ANALYST, CRU, BEIJING:
"I think the increase in May confirms that there were
potential delays in customs shipments that led to the drop in
April imports.
"Domestic demand is firm. Profitability at steel mills was
good in May especially for rebar producers. I don't think there
will be a slump in iron ore imports going forward because while
inventory at ports is very high, inventory at mills is
relatively low."
BACKGROUND:
China is the world's biggest net crude oil consumer and top
buyer of copper, coal, iron ore and soy.
