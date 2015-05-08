* Crude oil imports jump to 7.37 mln bpd, record high
* Coal imports fall 26.4 pct in April on year earlier
* Copper imports down 4.4 pct on yr
* Iron oil imports flat; steel exports up 10.9 pct
BEIJING, May 8 China's crude oil imports hit a
record high in April as falling prices encouraged stockpiling,
but coal imports plunged and shipments of other commodites
generally eased on a year earlier amid a sluggish economy.
China's exports unexpectedly fell 6.4 percent for the month,
while imports tumbled by a deeper-than-forecast 16.2 percent,
fueling expectations that Beijing will quickly roll out more
stimulus to avert a sharper economic slowdown.
China, the world's second-largest crude oil buyer, imported
a higher-than-expected 7.4 million barrels per day in April, up
8.6 percent on a year ago, as oil firms built up stocks despite
tepid underlying refined fuel demand, especially for diesel.
With oil prices down 40 percent from last June's
highs, China has been adding to its strategic reserves, although
some analysts say imports may now pull back as the country
starts to run out of storage space.
Coal imports by the world's top coal burner fell 26 percent
from a year ago, extending a sharp scaleback in the first
quarter due to weak demand, ample domestic supplies and tighter
environmental controls.
"Demand for thermal coal is terribly weak, while domestic
supplies are plentiful," said a Beijing-based coal trader.
Thermal power generation, predominantly fired by coal, fell
nearly 4 percent in the first quarter of the year, as the
world's second-largest economy shifted away from energy-guzzling
sectors and boosted cleaner fuels such as hydro, nuclear and
wind.
Copper imports fell 4.4 percent in April from a year
earlier. Imports in the in the first four months dropped 14
percent on year earlier to 1.53 million tonnes, customs data
showed.
Iron ore imports inched down 0.4 percent to 80.21 million
tonnes in April from March, and fell 3.8 percent from a year
ago, as the faltering economy pressured demand for the
steelmaking ingredient from the world's top consumer.
Steel mills, however, took advantage of lower production
cost and healthy orders abroad and exported 10.9 percent more
steel products last month versus March, despite the scrapping of
an export rebate on boron-added steel products.
April imports of soybeans were down down 18.3 percent from a
year ago after a truck strike in early March in Brazil, the
world's top exporter, delayed shipments.
(Reporting by China C&E team; Writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Richard Pullin)
Richard Pullin)