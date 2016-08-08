* China iron ore imports second highest on record
* China crude import lowest since January on daily basis
* Copper purchases down 14 pct from June, soy fell 18 pct
yr/yr
Aug 8 China's iron ore imports surged to the
second-highest on record in July as a stronger steel market
drove demand for the raw material, but a drop in copper and
crude oil purchases reflected slower demand in the world's top
commodities buyer.
Low steel inventories had spurred a 31 percent rally since
late May in Chinese steel prices, pushing many mills to
lift output and increasing the need for iron ore. Firm demand
has helped iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rally 42 percent this year,
far outpacing price gains in copper and oil.
Shipments of iron ore to China climbed 2.7 percent from a
year ago and by 8.3 percent from June to hit 88.4 million tonnes
in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed
on Monday.
It was the second-highest monthly volume, only trumping the
record 96.27 million tonnes reached in December 2015.
"I'm not really surprised because a lot of overseas
suppliers wanted to increase their shipments to take advantage
of the price recovery," said Helen Lau, an analyst with Argonaut
Securities in Hong Kong.
"Imports should stay around these levels in the next few
months unless the price increases to $65 to $70 which should
encourage domestic output."
Iron ore stood at a three-month high of $60.90 a tonne on
Friday.
The increased iron ore shipments into China last month
helped inflate stocks at its ports to the most since December
2014, but a decline in inventory on Friday suggests firm
appetite among mills anticipating a seasonal pickup in steel
demand starting from September.
OIL, COPPER IMPORTS FALL
Crude oil imports rose 1.2 percent from a year ago to 31.07
million tonnes in July, or about 7.32 million barrels per day
(bpd), the customs data showed.
On a daily basis, the volume was the lowest since January,
and down from June's 7.45 million bpd, the second month that
annual import growth had eased.
Amid weak domestic demand and a surplus in refined products,
China's fuel exports rose to a record 4.57 million tonnes last
month.
"Refiners are starting to tighten crude runs as well as
increase exports to balance the surplus in the domestic market,"
said a Beijing-based trader who expects exports to remain strong
throughout the third quarter.
Slower industrial demand also curbed copper imports, down
14.3 percent from June to 360,000 tonnes. But shipments were
still up 2.9 percent from a year ago and total imports for
January-July were up 19.5 percent at 3.09 million tonnes.
Soybean purchases also dropped after hefty imports in the
first quarter boosted domestic stocks. Shipments fell 18 percent
from a year ago to 7.76 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Writing by
Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)