Aug 8 China's iron ore imports surged to the second-highest on record in July as a stronger steel market drove demand for the raw material, but a drop in copper and crude oil purchases reflected slower demand in the world's top commodities buyer.

Low steel inventories had spurred a 31 percent rally since late May in Chinese steel prices, pushing many mills to lift output and increasing the need for iron ore. Firm demand has helped iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rally 42 percent this year, far outpacing price gains in copper and oil.

Shipments of iron ore to China climbed 2.7 percent from a year ago and by 8.3 percent from June to hit 88.4 million tonnes in July, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

It was the second-highest monthly volume, only trumping the record 96.27 million tonnes reached in December 2015.

"I'm not really surprised because a lot of overseas suppliers wanted to increase their shipments to take advantage of the price recovery," said Helen Lau, an analyst with Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.

"Imports should stay around these levels in the next few months unless the price increases to $65 to $70 which should encourage domestic output."

Iron ore stood at a three-month high of $60.90 a tonne on Friday.

The increased iron ore shipments into China last month helped inflate stocks at its ports to the most since December 2014, but a decline in inventory on Friday suggests firm appetite among mills anticipating a seasonal pickup in steel demand starting from September.

OIL, COPPER IMPORTS FALL

Crude oil imports rose 1.2 percent from a year ago to 31.07 million tonnes in July, or about 7.32 million barrels per day (bpd), the customs data showed.

On a daily basis, the volume was the lowest since January, and down from June's 7.45 million bpd, the second month that annual import growth had eased.

Amid weak domestic demand and a surplus in refined products, China's fuel exports rose to a record 4.57 million tonnes last month.

"Refiners are starting to tighten crude runs as well as increase exports to balance the surplus in the domestic market," said a Beijing-based trader who expects exports to remain strong throughout the third quarter.

Slower industrial demand also curbed copper imports, down 14.3 percent from June to 360,000 tonnes. But shipments were still up 2.9 percent from a year ago and total imports for January-July were up 19.5 percent at 3.09 million tonnes.

Soybean purchases also dropped after hefty imports in the first quarter boosted domestic stocks. Shipments fell 18 percent from a year ago to 7.76 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Asia Commodities and Energy team; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)