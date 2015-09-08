* August imports stood at 350,000 T, unchanged from July

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Sept 8 China's copper imports were flat in August from the previous month despite weak international prices, hit by slowing growth in the world's No.2 economy.

Imports of anode, refined copper, copper alloys and semi-finished copper products stood at 350,000 tonnes in August, little changed from July and June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

The inflows rose 2.9 percent from a year ago. In the first 8 months of this year, arrivals stood at 2.94 million tonnes, down 8.1 percent from the same period last year, after many importers cut term shipments for 2015 on worries over the slowing domestic economy.

"The arbitrage ratios were good in August. But importers bought bonded stocks mostly and that trimmed the impact on fresh overseas orders," said Peng Sanhao, analyst at Chaos Ternary Futures.

He said the demand for fresh arrivals would rise as the supply of bonded copper stocks was drying out, which could push up imports in September.

Copper touched a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne last month.

But copper in Shanghai mostly traded away from this year's lows in August, supported by expected higher costs. Prices differentials between domestic and international markets widened after the devaluation of the yuan last month fuelled expectations that import costs would rise.

That prompted importers to buy refined copper cathode stocks in bonded warehouses in Chinese ports, as well as some spot shipments, traders said. Reflecting that demand, premiums for bonded copper stocks reached a one-year high last month.

Some refined copper that importers booked in late May also arrived last month.

Imports of raw material copper concentrate surged 18.6 percent in August from 970,000 tonnes in July.

The inflows were up 19.8 percent from a year ago. Imports rose 12.1 percent year-on-year to 8.12 million tonnes in the first 8 months of this year, as Chinese smelters increased spot and term purchases to feed new capacity and due to steady processing fees.

(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)