BEIJING Oct 13 China's imports of copper fell by more than a quarter in September to the lowest in more than a year, customs data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of waning appetite in the world's top commodities consumer as local supplies remain plentiful.

Copper imports dropped by 26 percent from a year ago and 2.9 percent from month ago to 340,000 tonnes in September, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. That's the lowest since at least August 2015.

Ore and concentrates shipments totaled 1.39 million tonnes, down 4.1 percent from August and up 14.9 percent from last year.

Copper imports to China, the world's leading copper and aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products.

The country exported 390,000 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in September, down from August's 410,000 tonnes, but up 11.4 percent year-on-year.

