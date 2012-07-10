(Changes "percent" to "billion" in paragraph 12)
* China June imports +6.3 pct from year ago vs f'cast +12.7
pct
* June exports +11.3 pct from year ago vs f'cast +9.9 pct
* Trade surplus at $31.7 bln in June, from $18.7 bln in May
* United States overtakes EU as top export destination
* Rising exports to U.S. could inflame trade tensions
* Q2 GDP data due on Friday, Reuters poll f'cast 7.6 pct
growth
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, July 10 China's June trade data on
Tuesday stoked anxiety about the strength of domestic demand in
the world's second biggest economy as imports rose at only half
the pace expected, signalling a need for Beijing to do more to
bolster growth.
Officials singled out the debt crisis in the European Union
- China's biggest trading partner - as key to Beijing's ability
to meet its 10 percent target for trade growth this year, with
softening sales to the EU in the first half of 2012 seeing the
United States overtake it as China's top export destination.
Annual import growth of 6.3 percent in June fell far short
of the 12.7 percent forecast by economists and the 12.7 percent
achieved in May, indicating both a drop-off in domestic demand
and the running down of inventories by exporters worried about
the weakness of new order growth.
"In today's 'accentuate the negative' world, this is going
to put the focus on the domestic demand angle and the hard
landing story," Tim Condon, chief economist and head of Asian
economic research at ING in Singapore, told Reuters.
Import data eclipsed an upside surprise in June export
growth to 11.3 percent versus the 9.9 percent expected, leaving
a trade surplus of $31.7 billion against May's $18.7 billion.
Brent crude oil sank 1.7 percent after the data,
falling below $99 a barrel, while Asian shares
gave up gains to trade 0.5 percent down on the day and U.S.
stock futures extended losses, pointing to a weaker
opening on Wall Street later in the day.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to demand from the
biggest single market for Australia's commodities, also fell.
"Exports are better than expected, but I don't this means
that we shouldn't be concerned about exports," Sun Junwei,
Beijing-based China economist with HSBC, said.
Customs spokesman, Zheng Yuesheng, said as much in a news
conference to release the data.
"China's exports to the European Union actually fell in the
first half. Our exports to Germany have been falling for four
consecutive months and exports to France have been on decline
for three straight months, too. Our exports to Italy have been
falling for 10 straight months since September," Zheng said.
"The United States replaced Europe to become our largest
exporting market in the first half. However, U.S. economic
recovery is not stable yet, and its demand for our goods has not
returned to the level seen before."
China's exports to the EU fell 0.8 percent in the first half
of 2012 to $163.1 billion, while to the United States they rose
13.6 percent to $165.3 billion. China imported $65.8 billion
worth of U.S. goods in the first six months, up 7.9 percent.
TRADE TENSIONS
That rise in exports to the United States is likely to
inflame critics of Beijing's trade policies among Washington
lawmakers who believe China manipulates its currency to give its
exporters an unfair advantage.
So too will news that China's total trade surplus of $68.9
billion in H1 was a 56.4 percent year-on-year increase.
Trade tensions between the globe's two biggest economies
have risen recently, with the United States last week filing a
complaint with the World Trade Organization in a row over
Chinese import duties on $3 billion worth of U.S.-made autos.
"Korean exports year-to-date are flat and Taiwan
year-to-date is negative and so China is definitely taking
market share - especially if it can grow its exports by 10
percent this year," ING's Condon said.
Vice Commerce Minister, Wang Chao, struck a relatively
optimistic note on the outlook for China's trade, telling
reporters at a news conference that the second half of the year
would be better than the first half.
"We have adopted a series of measures to facilitate trade so
we are confident that we can achieve the 10 percent target for
full-year trade growth," Wang said.
China's annual export growth has weakened from more than 20
percent seen in 2010, with Europe gripped by recession and
economic recovery remaining patchy in the United States.
The government's official annual target for growth in both
imports and exports in 2012 is 10 percent, a level that Vice
Premier Wang Qishan said just last week Beijing would achieve
only with difficulty.
Surveys of thousands of purchasing managers in big and small
firms across China already suggest that gathering deflationary
pressure is a function of falling demand in an economy in need
of more policy easing to turn the tide.
Advanced Micro Devices slashed its outlook for
second-quarter revenue on Monday after seeing disappointing
sales in China and Europe, becoming one of the biggest tech
names to date to warn that a global economic slowdown was taking
a harsher-than-expected toll.
A growing number of Chinese firms have also issued profit
warnings in recent weeks, with property developer SPG Land
on Monday saying it may post a loss for the
first-half, highlighting concerns about smaller developers and
rattling investors.
"Our house view remains cautious on the outlook for the U.S.
and the European economies in the second half. We see some
further deterioration of global PMIs and this means there are
still strong headwinds for China's export sector," HSBC's Sun
said.
"This to me says more easing should be done to support
domestic demand and that it will take more time for these
measures to really take effect."
FALTERING DEMAND
Data on Monday showed China's consumer and producer prices
eased more than expected in June, signalling falling demand for
goods from the manufacturing capital of the world and the
likelihood of more policy moves to support the slowing economy.
The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut benchmark
interest rates last week for the second time in a month in a bid
to bolster growth. It has also lowered banks' required reserves
ratios (RRR) in three 50 basis point steps since November 2011,
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) to lend.
But that has not stopped economists and investors scaling
back their growth calls for China's economy this year and
steadily pushing back the consensus view on when the growth
cycle is set to bottom from Q1 to Q2 and, increasingly, into Q3.
Analysts polled by Reuters last week forecast China's annual
rate of GDP growth will have eased to 7.6 percent in the second
quarter of the year versus 8.1 percent in Q1. GDP data is due on
Friday.
It is likely to be the slowest quarter of growth in the
country since the first three months of 2009, in the depths of
the global financial crisis when world trade ground to a halt.
Ting Lu, China economist with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch
in Hong Kong, wrote in a note to clients that June's trade data
confirmed that the current situation was not that bad.
"The trade data suggest that the situation of China's
exports in H1 2012 was still much better than the case of Q4
2008 and H1 2009. That's why we believe there is no need for
panic and there will be no huge stimulus," he said.
(Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by Alex Richardson)