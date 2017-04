BEIJING, March 21 China's February crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 20.59 percent from a year earlier to 5.48 million tonnes, or 1.38 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Monday.

The volume was slightly below the record in February 2012 of 1.39 million bpd.

Oil imports from Iran were up 1.05 percent to 537,969 bpd.

(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels)

