By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Dec 8 China's November crude oil
imports rose 7.6 percent from the same month a year ago, data
showed on Tuesday, as state energy firms extended the strategy
of maintaining strong buying on low crude prices and exporting
surplus refined fuel.
China brought in 27.34 million tonnes, or 6.65 million
barrels per day (bpd) last month, preliminary data from the
General Administration of Customs showed, about 440,000 bpd or
7.1 percent above the October level.
For the first 11 months, China's crude oil imports rose 8.7
percent to 302.3 million tonnes, or 6.61 million bpd, supported
by strong demand for gasoline and aviation fuel even as demand
for diesel eased in line with a cooling economy.
"The main trend is on track - as long as storage space
allows, China will continue to seize low oil and build stocks,"
said Barclays analyst Zhang Chi.
"The low oil (price) also helps refineries maintain
relatively high operations to cover firm gasoline demand and
then export surplus diesel which has been hit by the weaker
economy."
China, which imports roughly 60 percent of the crude oil it
processes, has been taking advantage of oil prices that have
more than halved from last year's peak to fill strategic
reserves.
The country could double strategic oil purchases next year
as more tanks become available, according to a Reuters' survey
of analysts, challenging the United States as the world's
largest crude buyer.
The entry of new crude importers, independent refineries
Beijing allowed in for the first time to boost private sector
investment, also helped prop up crude shipments.
Reflecting a surge in net fuel exports, customs data showed
China's oil product imports fell 21 percent in November versus a
year ago to 1.88 million tonnes, while exports jumped 68 percent
year-on-year to 4.1 million tonnes.
China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of October
fell 4.4 percent from the previous month in their biggest drop
since at least 2010, and refined fuel also recorded a steep
draw, the official Xinhua News Agency has reported, allowing for
inventory replenishment.
(tonne =7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)
