* Fuel exports surge more than 52 pct from a year ago
* Product surplus, ample stocks drag on crude import growth
BEIJING, Aug 8 China's fuel exports rose to a
record in July as easing demand growth and a surplus in refined
oil products pushed refiners to increase shipments to overseas
buyers.
The refined fuel exports surged 52.3 percent from a year ago
to a monthly record 4.57 million tonnes, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Monday.
China imported 2.08 million tonnes of oil products in July,
down 13 percent from last year, leaving net exports at 2.49
million tonnes, or 562,258 barrels per day (bpd).
China's exports of fuel products have risen sharply this
year, up around 46 percent for the January-July period,
reflecting this year's swelling refinery throughput at private
oil processors and adding to worries that refining margins might
come under persistent pressure.
"Growth in China's fuel exports will be strong throughout
the third quarter," a Beijing-based trader said. "Refiners are
starting to tighten crude runs as well as increase exports to
balance the surplus in the domestic market."
The domestic oil product surplus and rising crude stockpiles
are dragging on growth in crude oil imports, which rose just 1.2
percent from a year ago to 31.07 million tonnes in July, or
about 7.32 million bpd, the customs data showed.
On a daily basis the volume was the lowest since January,
and down from June's 7.45 million bpd. It was the second month
that annual growth in crude imports had eased.
Thomson Reuters' Research & Forecasts had estimated July's
crude imports would fall 2.1 percent from a year ago.
China's private or independent refiners, known as teapots,
have been a main driver of crude imports, ramping up refinery
runs despite the oil product glut and accounting for over half
of incremental crude oil purchases in the first half of 2016.
International trading houses as well as major oil exporting
countries are eyeing this new group of crude buyers, who are
rushing to fulfil their import quota before the year end.
The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) sold a 2
million-barrel cargo to teapots in July, following rare
shipments to the independents from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
For the first seven months of the year, China imported 217.6
million tonnes of crude oil, or 7.46 million bpd, up 12 percent.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Tom Hogue)