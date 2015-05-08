* Crude imports at 7.37 mln bpd in April
* Imports up 8.6 pct on year ago, up 13 pct from March
* May imports seen down substantially
* Implied crude surplus at almost 335,000 bpd in Jan-Mar
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, May 8 China's imports of crude oil rose
8.6 percent in April from a year ago, customs data showed on
Friday, hitting a new record of 7.37 million barrels per day
(bpd), as implied demand remains high and stockbuilding
continues.
China imported a higher-than-expected 30.29 million tonnes
of crude oil in April, data from the General Administration of
Customs showed. On a daily basis, April imports were up 13
percent from March.
China's crude imports have been sustained by high implied
oil demand that has remained above 10 million bpd for the past
seven months. The International Energy Agency (IEA) in March
revised up its forecast for China's oil demand growth in 2015 to
2.7 percent.
On a net basis, after factoring in exports of 440,000
tonnes, China's April crude imports were 7.26 million bpd in
April, still a record.
With global benchmark oil prices still down 40
percent from last June's highs, China has been adding to its
strategic reserves, although some analysts say China could be
running out of storage space and that the imports could pull
back.
China generated an implied surplus of almost 335,000 bpd in
the first three months of the year, not accounting for changes
in commercial stocks, according to a Reuters analysis of Chinese
government data.
China is in the second phase of filling its strategic
petroleum reserves (SPR), and revealed in November that the
first phase was holding roughly 91 million barrels. The
government rarely releases details about its
reserves.
April imports came in 3 million tonnes higher than an
earlier estimate by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts.
May imports are forecast to fall to just under 24 million
tonnes.
In the first four months of the year, China imported 110.62
million tonnes of crude oil, or 6.73 million bpd, up 7.8 percent
over the same period last year.
China also imported 2.47 million tonnes of oil products in
April and exported 2.71 million tonnes, leaving net oil product
exports at 240,000 tonnes, customs data showed.
China flipped to become a net oil product exporter in April,
after being a net importer in the first three months of the
year.
For a summary of China's commodities trade, see
(1 Tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Richard Pullin)