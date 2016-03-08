* Feb daily crude imports jump 20 percent from year ago
* New crude import quotas, stockpiling demand boost imports
(Adds detail)
By Adam Rose and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 8 China's February
crude oil imports jumped 20 percent on year to their highest
ever on a daily basis, as prices at their lowest in more than a
decade drove buying from a group of new importers and state and
commercial stockpiling.
The world's second-largest oil consumer imported 31.80
million tonnes of crude last month, or a record 8.0 million
barrels per day (bpd), data from China's General Administration
of Customs showed on Tuesday. C-CNIMP-PRM
China's robust crude demand has been supported by
independent refiners, also known as teapots, that have been
receiving import quotas from Beijing over the past nine months.
"This is the teapot effect," said Virendra Chauhan, an
analyst at Energy Aspects in Singapore.
"Higher teapot demand and stronger refining margins which
encouraged higher refinery throughputs have contributed to
increased imports," he said.
On a daily basis, February's imports also jumped roughly 27
percent from 6.29 million bpd in January.
Last week, Beijing-based consultancy SIA Energy said it
expects China's 2016 crude imports to rise by 860,000 bpd, or
nearly 13 percent, boosted by storage needs, robust gasoline
demand and fuel exports.
The country's top energy group state-owned China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) forecast in January that
the China's net crude imports would rise 7.3 percent this year.
China's imports reached a previous record of 7.81 million
bpd in December, closing out 2015 with an average 6.71 million
bpd, according to customs data for the full year.
The February volumes were more than a million bpd higher
than the final estimate by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and
Forecasts, which had expected more deliveries to spill over into
March. March imports are forecast by the Thomson Reuters
analysts at under 7 million bpd.
Fuel exports in February rose 71.8 percent on a daily basis
compared to the same month last year, reaching 2.99 million
tonnes, or 721,700 bpd, after hitting a record 975,500 bpd in
December, as China continues to export more diesel amid
weakening domestic demand for the industrial fuel. C-FUEXP-PRM
Net fuel exports were 350,000 tonnes in February.
C-FUNIMP-PRM
For a summary of China's commodities trade see. A
breakdown of the data will be available later in the month.
(1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
(1 tonne of refined fuel=7 barrels)
(Reporting By Adam Rose in BEIJING and; Florence Tan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)