BEIJING, April 13 China's crude oil imports rose 15 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier to 105 million tonnes, or 8.52 million barrels per day, the country's General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

Imports of refined products edged down 0.6 percent in the first quarter from a year ago to 7.68 million tonnes. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)