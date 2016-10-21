HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
BEIJING Oct 21 China's diesel and gasoline exports jumped again in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday, as the world's top energy market continued to look to international markets to sell its domestic fuel excess.
Diesel exports rose 44 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, gasoline shipments increased 37 percent to 840,000, while kerosene slipped 13.2 percent to 1.08 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Investors have rushed back into North American pipelines after U.S. President Donald Trump revived growth prospects in a sector that struggled to cope with a two-year oil price slump and strident opposition from environmental and Native American activists.
Jan 27 Three U.S. natural gas pipeline companies on Friday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to move forward on their projects by Feb. 3, which is when one of the FERC commissioners will step down.