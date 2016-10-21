(Updating to add comments in paras 5-7)

BEIJING Oct 21 China exported record volumes of diesel and gasoline in September, data showed on Friday, as oil majors in the world's top energy market sell excess product abroad amid slackening local demand and surging output.

Diesel exports jumped 44 percent to 1.6 million tonnes in September, overtaking July's previous all-time high of 1.53 million tonnes, according to Chinese customs figures.

Gasoline shipments rose 37 percent to 840,000, while kerosene exports fell 13.2 percent to 1.08 million tonnes.

The increase in sales abroad during what is typically the nation's busiest period of consumption will further unsettle the saturated global refining market.

"With the slump of the Chinese economy, domestic demand is keeping at a weak level," said Li Yan, a Zibo Longzhong Information Technology analyst.

"The domestic market cannot digest such big amounts of oil products imported every month, thus the competition in the domestic market is fierce."

He expects shipments to jump again in October and potentially remain high in the longer term after the government hiked export quotas for the fourth quarter.

Analysts also expect China's year-on-year quarterly demand for refined products to drop for the first time in seven years in the fourth quarter.

