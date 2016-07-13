Actelion, Syngenta takeovers set to shake up Swiss SMI index
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
BEIJING, July 13 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China was willing to expedite ambitious negotiation of China-EU investment deals.
China hopes the European Union will create a stable environment for bilateral trade, Li said at the EU-China business summit.
China maintained sound economic growth in the second quarter, the premier said, but he warned that the basis for strong economic performance was not yet strong. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
COLOMBO, Jan 31 Sri Lankan shares fell on Tuesday to end near a 10-month low as foreign investors sold equities amid political instability and on worries of further interest rate hikes, brokers said.
HARARE, Jan 31 Zimbabwe's government has made a fresh attempt to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats' mining land, the company said on Tuesday.