BEIJING, July 13 China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China was willing to expedite ambitious negotiation of China-EU investment deals.

China hopes the European Union will create a stable environment for bilateral trade, Li said at the EU-China business summit.

China maintained sound economic growth in the second quarter, the premier said, but he warned that the basis for strong economic performance was not yet strong. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)