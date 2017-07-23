FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China June diesel exports rise on year ago - customs
July 23, 2017 / 6:38 AM / a day ago

China June diesel exports rise on year ago - customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China's exports of diesel rose in June on a year ago as refiners turn to foreign markets to offload their excess product, while liquefied natural gas imports also rose, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

Diesel exports DL-CNEXP rose 19.3 percent in June to 1.31 million tonnes. That is up from 1.23 million tonnes in May but less than the all-time high of 1.91 million tonnes hit in April. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Elias Glenn; Editing by Richard Pullin)

