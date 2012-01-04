BEIJING Jan 4 China wants its exports and imports to grow at an annual rate of 10 percent each year over the next four years with total trade hitting $4.8 trillion by 2015, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday, reiterating Beijing's plans to balance trade flows.

The Ministry said in a statement on its website that China also aims to grow retail sales at an average annual rate of 15 percent over the same period.

In line with Beijing's overall plan to let the yuan flow gradually more freely across China's borders, the Ministry said it aims to draw in $120 billion of annual foreign direct investment from overseas over the next four years.

Meanwhile, it is targeting outbound investment from China to expand at an average annual pace of 17 percent to hit $560 billion in the five years to end 2015, the Ministry said. (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Edwards)