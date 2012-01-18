BEIJING Jan 18 China's export and import
growth will show stable and modest growth in the first quarter
of 2012 despite difficult trade conditions, the Ministry of
Commerce said on Wednesday.
"Although the trade situation in the first quarter will be
difficult, China's exports as well as imports will
show stable and modest growth," Shen Danyang, the commerce
ministry's spokesman, told a regular news conference.
Shen added that China's relatively cheap labour and policy
incentives would keep exporters competitive and help the world's
second-biggest economy achieve its trade growth goals.
China aims to increase foreign trade by around 10 percent
this year, a much slower pace than 2011, as it faces a "grim"
outlook for boosting exports, the official Xinhua news agency
reported last week.
The customs agency said earlier this month that China's
exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in more than two
years in December, providing fresh evidence of cooling domestic
and global economic conditions that could push Beijing towards a
more pro-growth policy stance.
The total value of China's imports and exports finished 2011
at an all-time high of $3.6 trillion. But the overall trade
surplus shrank to a three-year low of $155 billion from 2010's
$183.1 billion.
