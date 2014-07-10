BEIJING, July 10 Chins needs to invest arduous efforts if it wants to expand its trade flows by 7.5 percent this year, as targeted by the government, the customs office said on Thursday.

But Zheng Yuesheng, a spokesperson at the customs agency told a news conference that he expects growth in the trade sector to show clear improvement in the second-half of the year compared with the first six months of 2014. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)