SHANGHAI Jan 13 China's exports in December rose
9.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 2.3 percent,
better than market expectations and cushioning pressure on the
domestic economy from rising debt levels and a soft property
sector.
That left the country with a trade surplus of 304.5 billion
yuan ($49.1 billion) for the month, the Customs Administration
said on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had estimated exports in
December to accelerate to 6.8 percent from a year earlier from
4.7 percent in November, while imports were forecast down 7.4
percent, following a 6.7 percent drop in November.
The official percentage change figures were based on yuan,
whereas previous changes were calculated on a dollar basis.
