BEIJING Feb 22 China imported 290,653 tonnes of distillers' dried grains (DDGS) in January, up around 330 percent from a year-ago, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

China is the world's top buyer of the grain, a by-product of corn ethanol used in animal feed production. China makes almost all its purchases from the United States, the world's largest exporter.

(Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway)