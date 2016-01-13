UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
BEIJING Jan 13 China's crude oil imports in 2015 rose 8.8 percent to 334 million tonnes (6.68 million barrels per day), the country's customs administration said in a statement on Wednesday.
Iron ore imports were up 2.2 percent at 953 million tonnes in 2015, China Customs also said. (Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Adam Rose; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.