BEIJING, April 20 China will implement proactive import policies and give some machinery product exports more tax rebates, the country's cabinet said on Wednesday.

The government will support advanced equipment and technology imports, the State Council said in a statement after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Banks are also encouraged to lend to profitable trading companies that have received overseas orders, the statement said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)