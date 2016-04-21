BEIJING, April 21 China imported 210,000 tonnes of sugar in March, down 57.3 percent from the year-ago period, official customs data showed on Thursday.

Imports in the first quarter of the year fell 39.4 percent on a year earlier to 610,000 tonnes, according to the data published by the General Administration of Customs on its website (www.customs.gov.cn). (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)