BEIJING May 10 The value of China's services trade is expected to grow rapidly and exceed $750 billion in 2016, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also said that global commodities markets face pressure from reductions in overcapacity in 2016.

Impacts from trade frictions are becoming more obvious and China's economy continues to face big downward pressure, it said in a statement on its website.

