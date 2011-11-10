BEIJING Nov 10 China's exports increased 15.9 percent in October from a year ago, the customs office said on Thursday, well below market expectations of a 16.5 percent rise and down from the 17.1 percent rise recorded in September.

The rise in imports of 28.7 percent last month from a year ago far outstripped expectations of a 23.0 percent rise on the year, as well as September's 20.9 percent acceleration.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $17.0 billion in October, compared with $14.5 billion in September, but well short of the $24.9 billion forecast.

The median forecast of economists polled by Reuters was for exports to rise 16.5 percent and imports to grow 23.0 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of $24.9 billion.

Export and import growth (yr/yr % change):

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb

Exp 15.9 17.1 24.5 20.4 17.9 19.4 29.9 35.8 2.4

Imp 28.7 20.9 30.2 22.9 19.3 28.4 21.8 27.3 19.4

Rolling 12-month surplus, in billions of dollars:

Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar

Bal 170.2 180.3 182.7 184.9 173.4 171.1 177.5 167.8

