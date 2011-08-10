* China exports beat forecasts despite global slowing fears
* Exports up 20.4 pct on year, imports up 22.9 pct
* Exports to Europe jump despite euro zone debt crisis
* Sluggish growth in developed economies still a key risk
* Top economic planner says inflation may have peaked
By Koh Gui Qing and Zhou Xin
BEIJING, Aug 10 China's exports hit a record
high in July as shipments to Europe and the United States proved
surprisingly buoyant, allaying concerns that debt problems
abroad may hold back the world's No. 2 economy.
But analysts warned it was too soon to declare that Chinese
exports can hold up in coming months as debt worries, sluggish
consumer spending and now wildly volatile financial markets
plague its two biggest customers.
"Both imports and exports are likely to grow at a slower
pace in coming months," said Li Xunlei, an economist at Guotai
Junan Securities in Shanghai. "The global financial market
turbulence may lead to a contraction in external demand."
July exports rose 20.4 percent from a year ago, the
strongest gain since April and surpassing economists' median
forecast for a 17.4 percent rise, data on Wednesday showed.
Imports were roughly in line with expectations, rising 22.9
percent in July from a year earlier, the General Administration
of Customs said. Economists had forecast growth of 22.3 percent.
"China's trade sector is still facing great uncertainties,"
said Nie Wen, an analyst at Hwabao Trust in Shanghai. "Developed
countries are forced to take austerity measures, and emerging
markets may tighten (policy) as well to tame inflation."
Indeed, just hours earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve took
the unprecedented step of promising to leave interest rates near
zero for at least two more years, painting a gloomy picture for
the world's largest economy.
Noting that monetary policy risks are shifting to supporting
growth from fighting inflation, China has signalled it may pause
its 10-month policy tightening campaign for now.
Wednesday's data suggested sluggishness in the U.S. and
European economies has yet to put a big dent in Chinese export
growth, as many investors had feared. Instead, robust U.S. and
European shipments helped pushed the value of China's monthly
exports to a record high of $175.1 billion.
Although annual growth in Chinese exports to the United
States in July was marginally weaker than June at 9.5 percent,
the total value hit the year's high of $30 billion.
Annual growth of exports to Europe nearly doubled to
22.3 percent, lifting the value of sales to $35.1 billion.
Export growth to Japan also picked up sharply.
BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner,
said on Wednesday it expected weak growth in Europe and the
United States to persist for many years as they deal with their
debt crises, heightening the reliance on China's fast-growing
economy.
PRESSURE ON YUAN TO RISE
Other data this week showed that China's inflation hit
three-year highs of 6.5 percent in July, and some officials have
said that it has likely peaked.
But underlining the fine balance that Beijing has to tread
between managing growth and inflation, July's brisk exports
caused China's trade surplus to balloon to $31.5 billion, its
widest since January 2009.
That could fuel price pressures at home and more criticism
from its trade partners abroad that Beijing is keeping its yuan
currency suppressed to sell more exports at their expense,
allegations China has always denied.
As part of Beijing's policy to prevent the yuan from rising
too quickly, it buys dollars earned from trade revenues. But
Beijing injects more than 6 yuan into China's banking system for
every dollar it buys, adding to a surfeit of cash that fans
inflation.
So even if Beijing is reluctant to tighten policy now, it
may need to step aside nonetheless to let the yuan
climb more briskly if it wants to keep a lid on pirces, analysts
said.
"China's monetary policy has been kidnapped by foreign
capital inflows," said Zhang Lei, an analyst at Minsheng
Securities in Shanghai, referring to the widening trade surplus.
"Yuan appreciation is still one important option."
"CHINA IS OK"
To be sure, all signs suggest that China's economy has taken
the steady policy tightening in the past year well in its
stride, with its red-hot growth moderating only slightly so far.
Most market watchers continue to predict a soft economic
landing, with growth easing to 8-9 percent, rather than a sharp
decline.
Many economists agreed that the latest trade data showed
China's growth engine is whirring along, with domestic demand
solid.
Retail sales climbed 17.2 percent in July from a year
earlier, albeit not quite as much as analysts had expected,
while car sales rose 6.7 percent, picking up momentum from the
previous month.
Imports of raw materials such as copper and iron ore saw
strong gains from June, and the recent plunge in global
commodity prices is likely to stoke more Chinese buying.
That should comfort investors looking to China to pick up
some slack in global demand as other major economies sputter.
And China's relatively low -- albeit rising -- production
costs could keep its exports competitive when times are rough,
analysts said.
"In the past couple of months, the U.S. economy has been
turning down, but China's export growth has held out," said Bank
of America-Merrill Lynch's Lu.
"This shows China's economy is okay."
Beijing, which has repeatedly voiced confidence in China's
growth in the past year, reiterated the line this week, though
it has been clearly rattled by heavy selling in financial
markets after the United States lost its top-rated credit rating
on Friday.
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday that China's economy
continues to show good growth momentum. But in a sign Beijing
would rather err on the side of caution, he signalled China may
soften its strike against inflation.
An official Chinese newspaper also said as much on Wednesday
by declaring in a front-page editorial that Beijing would
refrain from raising interest rates for now due to the rout in
global markets.
However, China top economic planner stressed that inflation
dangers remained, including the possibility of a new round of
monetary easing in the United States which could fuel fresh
price pressures.
