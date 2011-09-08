* China to widen use of FX reserve and RMB to support outbound investment

* Sovereign debt crisis risks are rising - commerce min

* Chinese exports to grow at a slower pace due to shrinking world demand (Adds more quotes and details)

By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing

XIAMEN, China, Sept 8 China is exploring ways to diversify its $3.2 trillion foreign exchange reserves and plans to make it easier for local firms to use yuan to invest abroad, the country's commerce minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at a trade fair in China's southeastern city of Xiamen, Chen Deming said the country's exports may grow at a slower clip in coming months, as listless demand in other major economies weighs on global demand.

"We will study (how) to widen the effective investment of our foreign exchange reserves and increase the channels of cross-border flows of the renminbi to support domestic firms in making overseas investment," Chen said.

His remarks reiterate Beijing's repeated vows to cut China's dependence on the dollar by investing more of its reserves in other currencies. Analysts estimate that about two-thirds of China's reserves, the world's largest, are invested in dollars.

China's government has long pledged to nudge its domestic firms to invest abroad, as part of efforts to cut the country's international payment surplus and slow the build-up in reserves.

Chen also sounded a cautious tone on the outlook of the global economy. He said the world is facing more uncertainties, including mounting inflationary pressures and rising risks from sovereign debt crises in some countries.

He noted that debt problems in the United States and Europe have dented market confidence but said countries are constrained by their abilities to fight the crisis with supportive monetary and fiscal policies.

"Global liquidity conditions are loose after a series of proactive fiscal policies taken by some countries to conquer the financial crisis," Chen said, referring to the 2008 financial crisis.

"But as we all know, some countries are facing challenges from the sovereign debt crisis, so there is very limited scope to use more monetary and fiscal (policy) tools at the current stage."

"I think both imports and exports will keep growing in the coming months, although at a slower pace," he told reporters at the sideline of a forum. "But imports are likely to grow faster than exports." (Editing by Ken Wills and Ramya Venugopal)