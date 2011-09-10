* China Aug exports rise 24.5 pct, stronger than expected
* China Aug imports jump 30.2 pct, beat expectations
* Trade surplus narrows for first time in 6 months
By Kevin Yao and Langi Chiang
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's trade surplus fell
sharply in August as exports pulled back from a record high and
imports jumped, indicating the world's second-largest
economy is feeling the pinch from weaker global growth while
domestic demand remains resilient.
China's exports rose 24.5 percent in August from a
year earlier, accelerating from the 20.4 percent rise
in July, the customs administration said on Saturday.
The export growth was stronger than expectations of 21.6
percent in a Reuters poll of economists.
But month-on-month figures showed exports cooled a bit in
August, when debt worries in the United States and Europe fanned
fears of a renewed global downturn. In U.S. dollar terms,
China's exports totalled $173.3 billion in August, down from
July's record high of $175 billion.
August imports hit a record high of $155.6 billion, up
30.2 percent over a year earlier and overshooting
expectations for 21.5 percent. That produced a trade surplus of
$ 17.8 billion in August, down 43 percent from in July
and the first time it had narrowed in six months.
"The European debt crisis and slowing U.S. growth will be
reflected in China's export data in the next few months. I
expect Chinese export growth to be below 10 percent in the
fourth quarter," said Shen Jianguang, an economist with Mizuho
Securities Asia in Hong Kong
"Strong import growth is driven by China's strong demand for
consumer goods, luxury items, iron ore, crude oil, soy as well
as corn," he said.
China's key commodity imports, including crude oil, copper
and iron ore, all rose in August from the previous month, adding
to evidence that the world's second-largest economy was still
going strong despite slackening growth in the west.
EMERGING MARKETS PUSH
Although the pace picked up in August, China's export growth
has slowed from the 37.7 percent rate recorded in January,
suggesting China's economy is not immune to global headwinds.
Exports to the United States grew 12.5 percent in
August from a year earlier, quickening from July's 9.5 percent,
while growth of exports to Europe was steady at 22.3 percent.
Annual growth of Chinese exports to Russia and Brazil both
exceeded 38 percent in August, while sales to Indonesia,
Vietnam, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Mexico topped 35 percent,
according to the customs agency.
Chinese exporters have tried to expand their
market shares in developed economies and diversify into
fast-growing emerging markets, though they face increased
challenges from rising costs and a firmer yuan .
"This shows our strategy of diversifying exports is working.
It is very helpful in avoiding big fluctuations in exports and
maintaining steady export growth," state television quoted a
customs official as saying.
In dollar terms, August exports to the United States were
little changed from July's. They were down modestly to the
European Union.
Economists widely expect demand from those two regions,
which are China's biggest trading partners, will fade in the
coming months as economic growth slows.
Still, North America and Europe have generated less than 40
of China's overseas sales this year, down from 55 percent in
2002, according to analysts at Macquarie.
DOMESTIC DEMAND
The robust growth in imports should comfort investors
looking to China to pick up some slack in global demand as other
major economies sputter.
The narrower trade surplus in August will help
China's fight against inflation, Huang Guohua, an official
at the customs agency, told state television. The trade surplus,
along with capital inflows, has been a source of excess
liquidity in the economy and contributed to inflation risks that
the government has been trying to contain.
But Li-Gang Liu, China economist at ANZ in Hong Kong, said
the central bank may have to raise banks' required reserves yet
again if monthly trade surpluses stay between $15-20 billion in
the next few months.
"August's export and import data showed China's economic
growth is driven by domestic demand, not external demand, and
its growth momentum is still very strong," he said.
Data on Friday showed China's inflation pulled back in
August from a three-year high while economic activity slowed,
underlining expectations that the central bank can hold off on
further tightening of monetary policy in the face of a global
economic slowdown.
Liu is among a minority of analysts still expecting the
central bank to raise interest rates once more before the end of
2011. Most others surveyed by Reuters think the People's Bank of
China will keep rates steady while it assesses how a global
slowdown will affect the domestic economy.
