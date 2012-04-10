(Adds details, comment)
BEIJING, April 10 China swung to a surprise
trade surplus of $$5.35 billion in March as exports grew faster
than expected and import growth eased from a 13-month peak,
customs data showed on Tuesday.
Import and export growth were both down sharply from
February's Lunar New Year distorted surge, and within sight of
the government's target of 10 percent expansion for 2012.
The data reinforced the view of most analysts that China's
trade-sensitive economy is set for a soft landing, with GDP
growth likely to have eased for a fifth successive quarter to
8.3 percent in the first three months of 2012 and remaining on
course for its slowest year of expansion in a decade.
"The trade data looks okay... it shows the global economy is
recovering, albeit slowly," said Zhou Hao, an economist with ANZ
Bank in shanghai.
"Given that China had a trade surplus in the first quarter
versus a deficit in the Q1 last year, it indicates a positive
contribution to GDP growth. We reckon Q1 GDP growth should be
8.6 percent. I think the market is a bit too pessimistic about
China's economy."
Import growth of 5.3 percent in March compared with
economists' expectations of 9.0 percent and February's 39.6
percent growth, while export growth of 8.9 percent compared with
a consensus call for 7.2 percent, still a marked easing from
February's 18.4 percent rate.
The two numbers left the overall trade balance in surplus,
reversing February's $31.5 billion run of red ink on the balance
of payments and confounding market expectations of a $1.3
billion deficit.
But despite the unexpected return to surplus, the relatively
slack pace of export growth may still concern investors who
believe the risks of recession in the debt-ridden European Union
-- China's top export market -- could be a dangerous drag on
growth in the world's number 2 economy.
March data provided the first hard economic numbers of the
year not distorted by the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday
that fell in January this year, causing considerable skew in
comparisons with the February 2011 holiday.
China's data releases build to a crescendo through the week
with first quarter GDP numbers expected to be published on
Friday and forecast to show the slowest quarter of growth in
nearly three years.
Inflation data published on Monday kept the government on
stand-by to deliver more growth-oriented policies, with a trend
of easing consumer costs in the first quarter confirmed while
producer prices revealed risks to the industrial sector
recovery.
The People's Bank of China has cut the proportion of
deposits banks must keep as reserves by 100 basis points in two
moves since autumn 2011 in a bid to keep credit growing in the
face of a recent slowdown of foreign capital inflows, which had
underpinned money supply growth for much of the last decade.
(Reporting by Nick Edwards; Editing by Alex Richardson)