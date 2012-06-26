* China exports, imports growth to improve-trade official
* To achieve 2012 trade target, official says
* Market concerned about faster-than-expected slowdown
By Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, June 26 China's exports growth in June
is matching the pace seen in May and will pick up in coming
months, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday as it predicted
the country can meet its full-year target of boosting exports by
10 percent.
Anecdotal evidence suggested export and import growth in
June had sustained the buoyancy seen in May, when shipments were
more than double market forecasts, said Shen Danyang, a
spokesman at the ministry.
"China's exports and imports are still growing within our
expected range, and they are improving," Shen told reporters,
adding that China may take measures to support the logistics
industry as a way to boost consumption. He didn't elaborate.
"From what we know from some companies and some regions,
(trade) growth in June is still pretty good, and has kept the
pace seen in May," he said. "Although the trend of recovery is
not yet clear, we see some desirable signs."
Exports in May surged past market expectations to rise more
than 15 percent from a year earlier, a sharp pick up from
April's surprisingly weak growth of just 5 percent.
Imports also trounced forecasts to climb nearly 13 percent,
compared with April's 0.3 percent gain as copper and crude oil
shipments jumped.
The value of both exports and imports hit record highs in
May.
Despite the pick up in May, China's export growth this year
is running at half the pace of last year, hurt by Europe's debt
crisis and anaemic U.S. demand. This had led investors to fret
that the world's second-biggest economy is losing steam faster
than previously thought.
Indeed, several analysts have said the pick-up in Chinese
trade is unlikely to hold up.
They say China's trade growth has been extremely volatile
this year. The bounce in May could have resulted from the month
having more work days this year than in 2011.
LUCKY?
Other indicators also suggests further weakness.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index released last week
suggested China's factory sector shrank for the eighth straight
month in June as export order sentiment hit its lowest level in
three years.
Analysts, who already believe China could log its slackest
pace of economic growth in 13 years this year at 8.2 percent,
think things could worsen with growth even missing Beijing's 7.5
percent target.
Shen's remarks contrasted with comments earlier this month
from Commerce Minister Chen Deming, who said the trade situation
was "grim".
"If lucky, we will be able to keep annual growth of around
10 percent," the official Xinhua news agency paraphrased Chen as
saying on June 11.
The Chinese government is sensitive to plummeting trade as
the export sector is China's largest employer, and a sharp
downturn could throw millions of workers out of jobs and
heighten the risk of social unrest.
Having an unhappy populace is especially bad for Beijing
this year as it is preparing for a once-a-decade leadership
transition that has already been rocked by its biggest political
scandal in over two decades.
Beijing has carried out a number of measures to support
growth, including the central bank's decision on June 7 to cut
interest rates for the first time since the global financial
crisis.
Chinese media has reported for several months that China
plans a boost for the logistics industry, which includes
businesses ranging from transportation to supermarkets.
The Commerce Ministry issued detailed guidelines last week
to encourage private investment in the sector.
