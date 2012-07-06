Malaysia's currency curbs boomerang on bond markets
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards
* Malaysia stops foreign banks using offshore ringgit forwards
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.