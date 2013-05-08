* April exports up 14.7 pct y/y vs forecast 10.3 pct
* Imports up 16.8 pct vs forecast 13.9 pct
* Trade surplus $18.16 bln vs forecast $15.1 bln
By Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing
BEIJING, May 8 China's exports and imports grew
more than expected in April, offering the possibility of a
better outlook for the world's second-largest economy, but the
figures failed to put an end to scepticism that financial
manoeuvring by exporters and speculative capital inflows are
masking weakness in real demand.
China's exports rose 14.7 percent in April, while imports
grew 16.8 percent, leaving the country with a trade surplus of
$18.16 billion for the month, the Customs Administration said on
Wednesday.
That compared with market expectations for a 10.3 percent
rise in exports, a 13.9 percent increase in imports and a trade
surplus of $15.1 billion.
From a month earlier, exports edged up 2.7 percent while
imports fell 7.7 percent.
Chinese export data in recent months has seemed to signal to
a gradual revival of external demand, though some analysts
suspect exporters may have overstated their business to sneak
funds into the country and avoid capital restrictions.
"I have no strong conviction whether the data reflects
reality. We'll focus on next Monday's activities data," said
Zhiwei Zhang, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"China's SAFE recently launched new rules to crack down
against capital inflows disguised as trade payments. I'm
suspicious about the trade data," Zhang said, referring to the
State Administration of Foreign Exchange.
The regulator released new rules on Sunday to crack down on
hot money inflows disguised as trade payments.
A Reuters estimate of hot money flows based on official
data indicates that $181 billion in speculative cash entered
China in the first quarter, fuelled in part by loose monetary
policy from the United States and Europe.
SIGNS OF WEAKNESS
Adding to the scepticism over the trade data, a pair of PMI
surveys last week showed growth in China's vast factory sector
eased in April as new export orders shrank. However, in the
trade figures, manufacturers were among the sectors reporting
increases in exports in the month.
In addition, the customs figures showed a 57 percent jump in
exports to Hong Kong and a 250 percent rise in exports to bonded
areas, adding weight to theories that goods are not being
exported to final destinations.
"In 1Q13, China's export data were heavily distorted due to
over-reporting by exporters who might bring in hot money through
fake exports and arbitrage the differential between CNH/USD and
CNY/USD by moving goods in and out of HK," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch economist Ting Lu wrote in a report on Wednesday's
data, referring to offshore and onshore yuan currency rates.
"The evidence includes the abnormally strong exports to
bonded areas and Hong Kong."
Spot onshore yuan hit a fresh record high of
6.1424 per dollar on Wednesday, on strong corporate demand and
expectations of further policy reforms to liberalise the
exchange rate.
The latest export figures also don't chime with those from
other regional economies. South Korea and Taiwan posted
weaker-than-expected exports for April, showing the fragility of
global demand.
Taiwan's government said on Wednesday it will cut this
year's economic growth forecast due to sluggish export data.
Although the United States posted firm jobs numbers for
April, they followed a series of weak data, while the
recession-hit euro zone has record unemployment.
However, there were positives in the data. While China's
exports to the United States fell 0.1 percent in April and those
to the EU fell 6.4 percent, the rates of decline were much less
than March's declines of 6.5 percent and 14 percent,
respectively.
Exports to ASEAN countries rose 37.3 percent and those to
South Korea were up 7.2 percent.
"I think the export growth must be supported to some extent
by the real overseas demand, adding to signs of gradual revival
in the world economy," said Shen Lan, economist at Standard
Chartered in Shanghai.
"With Beijing tightening checks on hot money inflows
disguised as trade transactions, I think the export figures in
the coming months will more reflect the real underlying momentum
of external demand."
China's economy unexpectedly stumbled in the first quarter,
growing 7.7 percent from a year earlier versus a rise of 7.9
percent in the previous three months.
A Reuters poll in April had forecast second-quarter annual
growth of 8.00 percent and most economists expect a steady and
gentle economic recovery this year.